FIBA: Egypt pounces on Mexico for first World Cup win

Egypt’s Ehab Amin against Mexico’s Jorge Gutierrez at the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup on August 29, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Egypt has finally broken through the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup win column.

The squad hacked out a 100-72 victory over Mexico on Tuesday at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City, led by Ehab Amin who put up 22 points, 10 assists, six rebounds, and two steals in the contest.

Helping him was Patrick Gardener’s 20 points, seven boards, and three dimes.

After already being up by double digits after the opening frame, Egypt started the second quarter by scoring 16 straight points, capped by an Amin conversion, against Mexico’s zero in the first five minutes.

This allowed the Pharaohs to gain momentum and extend their lead to as huge as 28 in the second half, and that was all they needed to finally win a game after starting their campaign with two straight losses.

Mexico, on the other hand, was paced by Pako Cruz’s 21 markers, five assists, and four rebounds, and Joshua Ibarra’s 21 points and five boards.

Unfortunately for Egypt, however, they will not be able to advance to the next round. Regardless of the result of the Montenegro-Lithuania match, the two teams led by Nikola Vucevic and Jonas Valanciunas, respectively, have already punched their ticket onto the next phase as their records will allow them to be the two best teams in Group D.

Alongside Mexico, Egypt will now compete in the 17-32 classification phase. Their opponents will be finalized at the conclusion of all group games.

For more stories on the FIBA World Cup, click here.