FIBA: Canada takes down Latvia to claim Group H top seed

Canada guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in action against Latvia in the FIBA World Cup, August 29, 2023 at the Indonesia Arena in Jakarta. FIBA.

Canada completed an impressive sweep of Group H in the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 on Tuesday evening, pulling away in the second half for a 101-75 win over Latvia.

It was a come-from-behind win for the Canadians, who trailed 13-23 after the opening quarter at the Indonesia Arena in Jakarta.

They began to assert themselves in the second quarter, with RJ Barrett converting the layup that put them ahead, 43-42, entering the break. A 24-15 third quarter put Canada in control, and Latvia ran out of steam in the final period.

Latvia was still within eight points, 69-61, with nine minutes to go off a Roland Smits bucket but Kelly Olynyk's three-pointer in the next possession pushed their lead back to double-digits.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker knocked down his own triple in Canada's next trip down, and Latvia faded from there.

Oklahoma City's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had another strong performance with 27 points, six assists, and six rebounds, while New York's Barrett finished with 22 points in his finest performance so far in the World Cup.

Canada will move to the second round as the top seed in Group H. They will be joined by Latvia in Group L.

Andrejs Grazulis led Latvia with 16 points, but they made just 10-of-36 of their three-pointers and missed the presence of skipper Dairis Bertans, who has been ruled out for the rest of the tournament due to a hamstring injury.

Latvia had won its previous two assignments in Group H -- a 109-70 rout of Lebanon and an 88-86 nailbiter over France that sealed their place in the second round.

