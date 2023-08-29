Filipinas striker Sarina Bolden threw the first pitch as the San Francisco Giants celebrated Filipino Heritage Night, Monday at the Oracle Park (Tuesday in Manila).

Bolden made history for the Philippines when she scored the country's first-ever goal in the FIFA Women's World Cup in their win against New Zealand last July 25. The Filipino-American striker was born in Santa Clara, California and traces her roots to Pangasinan through her mother.

Mayor London Breed also declared August 28, 2023 as "Sarina Bolden Day" in San Francisco, in honor of the star forward's achievement.

Sarina Bolden throws out the first pitch during the San Francisco Giants' Filipino Heritage Night. Video courtesy of the Oracle Park on Instagram.

The Giants gave away "Barong style" shirts for Filipino Heritage Night, designed by Taipan Lucero, and held pregame festivities that celebrated Filipino culture.

"Seeing our community come together, with events like this, shows the importance of unity and that representation matters," Bolden said in a statement ahead of the Giants' Filipino Heritage Night.

The Giants went on to defeat the Cincinnati Reds, 4-1.

