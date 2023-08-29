Australia is headed to the second round of the FIBA Basketball World Cup. FIBA.

Australia got a superb outing from Josh Giddey en route to a 109-89 victory over Japan in their Group E clash, Tuesday evening at the Okinawa Arena.

The comfortable win gave Australia a 2-1 record in their group and clinched their spot in the second round of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023.

Japan, one of the three co-hosts, falls to the classification round as they were unable to build on their upset victory over Finland last Sunday.

Giddey was unstoppable, making 10 of his 18 field goals for 26 points on top of 11 assists and five rebounds. Xavier Cooks added 24 points and 15 boards, while three other Boomers reached double-digits.

Australia broke the game open in the second quarter, when they torched Japan for 32 points to take a 57-35 halftime lead. Though Japan gained some rhythm offensively in the third period, they had no answer for Australia either.

Japan trimmed the deficit to 13 points, 97-84, with still over four minutes to go thanks to a Joshua Hawkinson bucket, but Giddey scored seven straight points to dash Japan's hopes of a comeback.

Hawkinson had 33 points in a losing effort for Japan, while Yuta Watanabe added 24 points and seven boards.

For more stories on the FIBA World Cup, click here.