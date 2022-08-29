Roosevelt Adams, seen here playing for TerraFirma Dyip, will make his Gilas Pilipinas debut on Monday night. File photo. PBA Images.

MANILA, Philippines -- Former No. 1 overall pick Roosevelt Adams will make his debut for Gilas Pilipinas on Monday night when they take on Saudi Arabia in the FIBA World Cup Asian qualifiers at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Adams, who is currently a free agent, took the place of University of the Philippines star Carl Tamayo in the Philippines' 12-man roster for the game. The 21-year-old Tamayo has joined the Fighting Maroons for a trip to South Korea in preparation for the upcoming UAAP season.

Adams, 28, is qualified to play for the Philippines as a local. He played for three conferences for the TerraFirma Dyip, with his last PBA action coming in the 2021 Governors' Cup. He declined a contract extension with the Dyip in early 2022, however, and became a free agent.

The forward has not signed with a team since, be it in the PBA or abroad. But he signified his intent to play for Gilas Pilipinas and was included in the national team pool for the fourth window of the qualifiers.

"Roosevelt is also there to gain experience, to see how he can play with the team," Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) president Al Panlilio said of the Filipino-American forward last week.

Still leading the way for the team is Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson, who had 27 points in an 85-81 loss to Lebanon early Friday.

Completing the roster are: Jamie Malonzo, Chris Newsome, Japeth Aguilar, Calvin Oftana, Scottie Thompson, Kiefer Ravena, Thirdy Ravena, Bobby Ray Parks, Dwight Ramos, and Kai Sotto.

The team held a late practice at the MOA Arena on Sunday night, overseen by head coach Chot Reyes who made an immediate exit from Game 4 of the PBA Philippine Cup finals at the Araneta Coliseum in order to catch up with Gilas.

Game time is at 7 p.m.

Saudi Arabia's roster is as follows: Mohammed Almarwani, Khalid Abdel Gabar, Nassir Abo Jalas, Osama Albargawi, Mathna Almarwani, Ayman Belals Almuwallad, Mohammed Alsager, Saad Alsubaie, Naif Althalabi, Fahad Belal, Musab Kadi, Thamer Mahmoud A Mohammad.

Saudi Arabia has a 1-4 win-loss record in Group E, and is coming off an 80-65 loss to New Zealand in their first game of the window. Saudi Arabia is ranked 80th in the world, and 13th in Asia.

