PBA: Coach Chot's return a boost to TNT's spirits

MANILA, Philippines -- TNT gave head coach Chot Reyes a winning welcome in his return to the PBA on Sunday night, with a crucial 100-87 win over San Miguel in Game 4 of the All-Filipino finals.

The Tropang GIGA had gone 0-2 in Reyes' absence, with the coach attending to his duties with Gilas Pilipinas in the FIBA World Cup Asian qualifiers.

But with him back on the bench, the Tropang GIGA played with renewed energy and focus on both ends of the floor. They were in control for most of the game against the Beermen, recovering well from a brief blip in the third period where San Miguel took the lead.

"Malaki din [ang impact], kasi 'yung mga motivation niya sa amin. At the same time, 'yung mga execution namin, once na magkamali kami, pinapagalitan kami so malaking bagay siyempre," TNT veteran Jayson Castro said of Reyes' presence.

Reyes did not address the media after Game 4, instead rushing to the Mall of Asia Arena to oversee the practice of the national team. In his stead, it was assistant coach Sandy Arespacochaga who explained the change in their mindset.

"Coach Chot said to make sure that I say that turnovers were very key for us. We had a lot of turnovers last game, 24 turnovers," he said. "That's No. 1 on the list heading towards this game."

"So we're quite happy with the way that the players responded and took care of the ball," he added.

Arespacochaga admits that not having Reyes on the bench was difficult for them, especially as his absence came during the finals. To have him back gave the Tropang GIGA a boost of confidence.

"Coach Chot really means a lot for our team," said Arespacochaga. "Lalo na kami within the team, clear sa amin 'yun na talagang malaking bagay si Coach Chot. Big boost for us once he came back."

"Definitely, [it's a] big factor for us that Coach Chot is back here and coaching the team," he added.

Arespacochaga said the team is aware of the criticism that Reyes has been facing in recent months, due to the struggles of Gilas Pilipinas in international play. However, he stressed that Reyes continues to enjoy the full support of the TNT players and coaching staff.

"We also know he's been under fire, pero kami, sa amin, alam namin 'yung dedication ni Coach Chot," he said.

"It's very hard coaching two teams, and 'yung sacrifice that he's been giving for both Gilas and for Talk 'N Text. So we're very happy that we won the game, not just for the series, but also for him," he added.

Reyes is back to his Gilas duties on Monday night, coaching the national team against Saudi Arabia in their second and last game of the fourth window of the FIBA World Cup Asian qualifiers. He is expected to be back on the TNT bench for Wednesday's Game 5.

