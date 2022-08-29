Japan stuns China for first AVC Cup for Women crown

Japan emerged as champions of the AVC Cup for Women for the first time. Handout photo.

MANILA, Philippines -- Japan captured a first ever gold medal in the AVC Cup for Women after a 25-23, 25-21, 19-25, 25-16 win over China on Monday evening at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City.

Japan ended China's reign and avenged their loss in the 2018 edition of the event in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand.

"It's so great for this first win. Especially that we won all together, that was really great," said Japan setter Mika Shibata, who emerged as the tournament Most Valuable Player, through an interpreter.

Mizuki Tanaka led the Japanese with 19 points while substitute Miwako Osanai added 15 points.

After China won the third set, Japan turned to Osanai, who scattered 10 points in the fourth set to seal the deal. The win completed Japan's six-game sweep of the competition.

"For this short time of preparation, we did really great. We got some players in the Japan V.League and we were able to highlight everyone's goodness to play. That was really great for our team," said Shibata.

Zhou Yetong led the Chinese with 14 points, including three blocks, while Zhuang Yushan also had three blocks for a 13-point outing.

The winningest squad with five titles, the loss ended a string of three consecutive gold medals for China

"We have a young team. We learned a lot from this experience in this tournament. After all, we will work hard and be better next time," said Chinese coach Kuang Qi through an interpreter.

The AVC Cup for Women Dream Team also included Best Outside Hitters Wu Mengjie (China) and Chatchu-on Moksri (Thailand), Best Middle Blockers Hiroyo Yamanaka (Japan) and Hu Mingyuan (China), Best Opposite Spiker Zhou Yetong (China), Best Setter Pornpun Guedpard (Thailand) and Best Libero Rena Mizusngi (Japan).

Thailand took the bronze medal via a 25-19, 26-24, 25-18 conquest of Southeast Asian rival Vietnam, which placed fourth.

Chinese-Taipei took the fifth spot following a 28-26, 25-21, 25-21 victory over the Philippines, whose sixth place run gave its best finish in continental competition since placing fifth in the 3rd Asian Championship in Fukuoka, Japan in 1983.

Iran scored a 25-19, 25-18, 25-22 win over Australia to capture seventh spot. The Volleyroos wound up eight. South Korea completed the nine-team field.

