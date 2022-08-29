FIBA: Chot Reyes booed by home crowd at Gilas game

Gilas head coach Chot Reyes. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News.

MANILA, Philippines -- Filipino fans made their feelings towards Chot Reyes known during the Philippines' game against Saudi Arabia on Monday night at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The coach, who has acknowledged himself to be the "most hated man in Philippine basketball," was soundly booed by the home crowd when he was introduced before the game.

The Gilas Pilipinas players received raucous cheers, notably Filipino-American guard Jordan Clarkson of the Utah Jazz and Dwight Ramos. But once the coliseum barker introduced Reyes as the head coach, the cheers turned to jeers.

Fans continued to boo Reyes whenever he was shown on the MOA Arena's LED screen.

The multi-titled coach has become immensely unpopular among Filipino fans in recent months, with the vitriol growing as Gilas Pilipinas struggled at the international level. The criticism hit a fever pitch when the Philippines failed to defend its gold medal in the 31st Southeast Asian Games last May.

When asked about his "haters," Reyes has repeatedly said that he pays no attention to what is said about him or to him on social media, focusing instead on the task at hand. Reyes coaches not just the Philippine national team but the TNT Tropang GIGA as well.

Reyes was the Philippines' coach when they won silver in the 2013 FIBA Asia Championship and qualified for the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2014. The goodwill he incurred from those achievements has seemingly run out, however.

Gilas Pilipinas currently has a 37-28 lead at the half against Saudi Arabia.

