CJ Perez of San Miguel (77) attempts a layup against the TNT Tropang GIGA in Game 4 of the 2022 PBA Philippine Cup Finals. PBA Images.

MANILA, Philippines -- San Miguel guard CJ Perez vowed to play with more effort and energy -- particularly on the defensive end -- after they absorbed a tough loss in Game 4 of the PBA Philippine Cup finals on Sunday night.

Save for a third-quarter flurry by the Beermen, the TNT Tropang GIGA were in control most of the way en route to a 100-87 win in Game 4 of the finals. Rather than take a commanding 3-1 lead, San Miguel now finds itself tied 2-2 with TNT in the best-of-seven series.

"Sobrang sama talaga ng laro namin today," said Perez afterward, not mincing his words. "Siyempre, 'yung depensa, kulang 'yung depensa namin. And then 'yung effort, 'yung energy."

"Para sa kanila talaga," he admitted.

The Beermen had no answers for TNT ace Jayson Castro, who torched them for 26 points and missed just three of his 13 attempts from the field. Roger Pogoy backed him up with 21 points.

For San Miguel, June Mar Fajardo got his usual numbers -- 20 points, 19 rebounds in 39 minutes. Perez, however, was held in check, as he scored just 13 points on an inefficient 4-of-11 clip. Entering Game 4, Perez had been averaging over 18 points per game in what is his first finals series in the PBA.

Perez believes that the key to unlocking his offense again is through their defense. The Beermen couldn't get any easy baskets in transition in Game 4, as TNT committed just three turnovers in the game -- the fewest in PBA history.

Perez, who averaged 2.6 steals per game through the semifinals, had just one steal in the contest.

"I think siguro sa effort lang din talaga sa depensa para makatakbo kami. Minsan kasi talaga, 'yung touches, talagang kailangan i-distribute talaga 'yung bola," said Perez. "I think nasa akin na lang 'yung kalaban diyan kung paano ako makakatulong talaga sa team, sa scoring, and ayun, sa next game talagang bibigay ko best ko."

This starts with the energy and effort that he gives on the floor, said Perez, as they hope to match the Tropang GIGA in those departments.

"I think sa Game 5, ano lang, effort. Energy," he stressed. "Kung paano namin tapatan 'yung energy nila. And kailangan namin ma-lessen 'yung turnovers din."

Game 5 is on Wednesday at the Araneta Coliseum.

PBA Season 47 games can be streamed live and on-demand on iWantTFC with a Premium subscription, available worldwide except PH and US.

RELATED VIDEO: