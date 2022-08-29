After the AVC Cup for Women, it's on to the ASEAN Grand Prix for the Creamline Cool Smashers. Handout photo.



MANILA, Philippines -- There will be little time to rest for the Creamline Cool Smashers after their campaign in the 2022 AVC Cup for Women.

The Cool Smashers will represent the Philippines in the 2022 ASEAN Grand Prix, scheduled for September 9-11 in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand.

Creamline head coach Sherwin Meneses and setter Jia Morado-de Guzman confirmed the development on Monday, after their final game in the AVC Cup for Women.

The Philippines finished in sixth place in the tournament after a straight sets loss to Chinese Taipei. It's a marked improvement from their ninth place finish in the 2018 edition of the tournament.

"Yes, 'yun 'yung sabi ng management sa amin. Maglalaro kami sa Grand Prix. We have two day's break, then balik na kami sa ensayo," said Meneses. "Hopefully, madala namin 'yung exposure dito going to Thailand."

What an experience it was playing for the country with family who fight for you & alongside you even when things get tough. Beyond proud of everyone in this team!



Thank you to everyone who showed their love and support! Grand Prix up next!



Thank You, Lord! All for You. 💗🇵🇭 pic.twitter.com/BPZFQ3ohOj — Julia Morado 🌸 (@juliacmorado) August 29, 2022

It remains to be seen if Creamline will have a full roster of players for the Grand Prix. They played without team captain Alyssa Valdez in the AVC Cup, with the veteran spiker dealing with an illness.

"'Di ko pa masyadong masagot, pero hopefully makabalik siya, fast ang recovery niya," Meneses said of Valdez's status. "Siyempre, iba naman talaga 'yung 'pag may Alyssa ka sa team."

Meneses had to make some changes to how the Cool Smashers lined up in Valdez's absence, notably shifting two-time Premier Volleyball League MVP Tots Carlos to the open hitter position while giving Michele Gumabao the utility spot.

Though Valdez is already recovering from her bout with dengue, Meneses said they won't rush their star.

"Siyempre, 'yung health niya muna ang concern namin, kung makakabalik siya," he said.

Meanwhile, de Guzman said they will bring the lessons they learned in the AVC Cup for Women to the Grand Prix, where they hope to again exceed expectations.

"I think for our team, it has to be 'yung basic errors talaga. That's something that we did try to remedy, and may games talaga kami na na-improve namin 'yun," said the playmaker. "It really spells the difference to get one point, or makabigay kami ng isang point sa kalaban dahil sa basic error."

"So 'yun 'yung ita-try namin i-improve at dalhin sa next competition."

The ASEAN Grand Prix will take place at the Chatchai Hall of the Chaloem Phrakiat Stadium. Four teams have confirmed their participation: the Philippines, Thailand, Indonesia, and Vietnam.

The competition was first held in 2019, but was wiped out by the COVID-19 pandemic in the next two years.

