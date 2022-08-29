From his body frame to his athleticism to his knack on the defensive end, solid rebounding and offensive skills, Kobi Davis of KalosPh-Our Lady Of Fatima is being envisioned by former San Beda star-turned coach Ralph Rivera as a younger version of Arwind Santos.
In the three games that he played, Davis, a lean, but athletic 6-foot-3 forward, has averaged 8.5 points and 8.5 rebounds per game. But more than the numbers, it was the intangibles this young player brings which makes the Phoenix a team to contend with in the inaugural Ballout Hoops Luzon Challenge Open Tournament.
“He is a future Arwind (Santos),” Rivera told ABS-CBN News. “This guy came from our juniors program.
“He has a good work ethic.”
Davis had proven to be a tough, young competitor, testing his limits in a grown men’s league headed by coaching legend Joe Lipa, who was designated as the league’s commissioner.
In his debut game, Davis immediately came away with a double-double performance and finished with 13 points and 11 rebounds in his team’s 85-77 triumph over the Philippine Navy last week.
He had to sit out the game against San Mateo due to a back injury, but returned and helped out his team in an 80-73 triumph over the ARS Warriors-Cavite.
Against Calaguas Gems-Camarines Norte, Davis ended up with eight points, five rebounds and two blocks, but the highly-physical big men counterparts gave him a hard time in the second half.
He was scoreless in the entire second half.
But Rivera is keeping his faith on his young forward and he expects Davis to become a much better player once he steps out of the Ballout Hoops Luzon Open Challenge and plays for his team in the NAASCU tournament.