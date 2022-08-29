KalosPh-Our Lady Of Fatima forward Kobi Davis has the makings of Arwind Santos, says his coach, Ralph Rivera. Handout

From his body frame to his athleticism to his knack on the defensive end, solid rebounding and offensive skills, Kobi Davis of KalosPh-Our Lady Of Fatima is being envisioned by former San Beda star-turned coach Ralph Rivera as a younger version of Arwind Santos.

In the three games that he played, Davis, a lean, but athletic 6-foot-3 forward, has averaged 8.5 points and 8.5 rebounds per game. But more than the numbers, it was the intangibles this young player brings which makes the Phoenix a team to contend with in the inaugural Ballout Hoops Luzon Challenge Open Tournament.

“He is a future Arwind (Santos),” Rivera told ABS-CBN News. “This guy came from our juniors program.

“He has a good work ethic.”

Davis had proven to be a tough, young competitor, testing his limits in a grown men’s league headed by coaching legend Joe Lipa, who was designated as the league’s commissioner.

In his debut game, Davis immediately came away with a double-double performance and finished with 13 points and 11 rebounds in his team’s 85-77 triumph over the Philippine Navy last week.

He had to sit out the game against San Mateo due to a back injury, but returned and helped out his team in an 80-73 triumph over the ARS Warriors-Cavite.

Against Calaguas Gems-Camarines Norte, Davis ended up with eight points, five rebounds and two blocks, but the highly-physical big men counterparts gave him a hard time in the second half.

He was scoreless in the entire second half.

But Rivera is keeping his faith on his young forward and he expects Davis to become a much better player once he steps out of the Ballout Hoops Luzon Open Challenge and plays for his team in the NAASCU tournament.