The Iran women's volleyball team celebrates after finishing seventh in the 2022 AVC Cup for Women. Handout photo.

MANILA, Philippines -- Iran finished seventh in the 2022 AVC Cup for Women after completing a 25-19, 25-18, 25-22 sweep of Australia on Monday morning at the Philsports Arena.

Aytak Salamatgharamaleki led the Iranians with 15 points, while Mahsa Saberi had three service aces to finish with 14 points.

Italian coach Alessandra Kampedelli was satisfied with the performance of the players after the Iranians tallied two wins in the tournament.

"I think for us, it was a very, very, very great experience for us," said Kampedelli, who has been handling Iran for only five months. "Now we have to work more."

Stef Weiler and Kara Inskip had 10 points apiece, while Annelies Jones and Caitlin Tipping each scored eight points for the Volleyroos, who settled for eighth spot in the continental meet.

It was a tough outing for the Australians, who were coming off a marathon five-setter against the Philippines in the classification phase on Sunday afternoon.

They struggled in the one-hour, 33-minute match, managing just 36 attack points. After tallying 12 blocks against the Filipinas yesterday, they had just three against Iran.

"Mad respect for the Philippines on the way they played their defense and their power hitting was super impressive. We couldn't hang on," said Volleyroos captain Kelly Lean.

"We were a bit disappointed with today. We probably played a little bit better than that. We played a big game yesterday and we played a tough opponent in Iran, they really played very well so it's hard to match after a tough loss," the Australian setter added.

