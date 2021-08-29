WNBA: Mystics rally to beat Wings, Aces top Fever

Natasha Cloud scored all 21 of her points in the second half and helped fuel a furious second-half rally that propelled the Washington Mystics to a 76-75 victory over the Dallas Wings Saturday in the nation's capital.

Looking confident every step of the way in the second half, Cloud buried three 3-pointers during an impressive 15-point third quarter and then drilled a long-range shot with 7:45 left that brought the crowd to its feet and extended the Washington lead to 57-53.

Shavonte Zellous' 3-pointer 30 seconds earlier gave the Mystics (10-15) their first lead of the night at 54-53 after trailing 35-19 at the half. Washington never looked back after trailing by 18 at one point.

Myisha Hines-Allen added 15 points and Theresa Plaisance scored 11 for Washington, which ended a four-game losing streak in the series against Dallas. Leilani Mitchell knocked down the 500th 3-pointer of her career in the win.

Dallas (11-15) sought its second consecutive win and seemed to be on its way after a smothering first half. But 23 turnovers caught up to them despite double-digit efforts from Arike Ogunbowale (25 points), Isabelle Harrison (18 points, nine rebounds) and Marina Mabrey (17 points). Ogunbowale has scored in double figures in 63 consecutive WNBA games.

-- Aces top Fever 87-71, complete season sweep --

Six players scored in double figures Saturday as the Las Vegas Aces polished off a season sweep of the Indiana Fever with an 87-71 win in Indianapolis.

Riquna Williams scored 15 points to pace Las Vegas (19-7), while Kelsey Plum came off the bench to tally 14. Jackie Young and Chelsea Gray each added 13 points, Liz Cambage hit for 12 and A'ja Wilson chipped in 11 points.

The Aces hit 48.4 percent of their field goal attempts, drawing 23 assists on 31 made buckets. They also earned a 38-31 rebounding advantage, which was more than enough to make up for 16 turnovers.

Indiana (5-19) got 15 points each from Kelsey Mitchell and Tiffany Mitchell, plus 12 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists from Teaira McCowan. Reserves Lindsay Allen and Jantel Lavender scored 11 and 10 points, respectively.

But the Fever again were hit by the injury bug. Point guard Danielle Robinson, left late in the first quarter with an ankle injury and wasn't able to return. She played just eight minutes, failing to score.

Indiana converted only 40.3 percent of its field goal attempts, going 4 of 15 on 3-pointers, and coughed up 15 turnovers. Its three season losses to Las Vegas came by a combined 75 points.

-- Sun down Sparks behind Brionna Jones’ double-double --

Brionna Jones had a double-double with 16 points and 15 rebounds as the Connecticut Sun pulled away in the second half Saturday night to complete a two-game sweep of the visiting Los Angeles Sparks, 76-61.

Jones led the Sun with 23 points in the team's win over the Sparks on Thursday night. Connecticut (20-6) maintained its one-game lead over the Las Vegas Aces atop the WNBA standings with its season-high eighth straight win.

Jonquel Jones totaled 14 points and seven rebounds, and Kaila Charles scored 12 for the Sun. DeWanna Bonner had 10 points and seven boards, and Briann January added 10 points to round out a balanced Connecticut scoring attack.

Erica Wheeler amassed 15 points, seven assists and six rebounds to pace the Sparks. Te'a Cooper scored 13 points and Nia Coffey had 12 for Los Angeles (10-16), which has lost three in a row following its four-game win streak.

The Sparks entered trailing the New York Liberty by percentage points for the league's eighth and final playoff spot.