After falling short in his first event in the Tokyo Paralympics, para swimmer Ernie Gawilan bounced back in the men's 400m freestyle S7 on Sunday morning.

Gawilan qualified for the finals of the event after finishing fourth in his heat with a time of 4:58.58, and sixth overall among nine competitors. The top eight advance to the final later today.

This comes just two days after Gawilan missed out on the final of the men's 200-meter individual medley SM7, having finished ninth overall in the heats.

Israel's Mark Malyar, the world record holder, topped the heats with a Paralympic record time of 4:41.82.

