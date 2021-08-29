Discus thrower Jeanette Aceveda. Handout photo.

Discus thrower Jeanette Aceveda has tested positive for COVID-19 and will have to withdraw from her event in the Tokyo Paralympics, the Philippine Paralympic Committee (PPC) announced on Sunday.

Aceveda was supposed to compete on August 31, but tested positive for COVID-19 after undergoing a mandatory daily saliva antigen test, followed by a confirmatory RT-PCR test.

Also testing positive is her coach, Bernard Buen.

Both Aceveda and Buen will be brought to a quarantine facility outside of the Paralympic Village in Tokyo, as prescribed in the Olympic/Paralympic Playbook.

"Jeanette is greatly disappointed that she will have to withdraw from her event," said PPC President Michael Barredo in a statement.

"Although she would not be able to fulfil her dream to compete in the Paralympics and represent the Philippines, Jeanette still hopes there will be more chances for her to make this come true in the future," he added.

"Our Para-athletes are more determined than ever for a chance to achieve Paralympic success and glory for our country."

Aceveda is the second Filipino athlete to withdraw from the Paralympics due to a positive COVID-19 result.

Ahead of the Games, para-powerlifter Achele Guion and her coach, Antonio Taguibao, both tested positive for COVID-19 and did not join the Philippine delegation in Tokyo.

Also testing positive for COVID-19 were chef de mission Francis Diaz and para athletics coach Joel Deriada.

Barredo took over Diaz's duties as CDM.