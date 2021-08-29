Boxing: Magsayo eyes title shot after triumph over Ceja

Filipino boxer Mark Magsayo celebrates after beating Mexico's Julio Ceja in their featherweight bout. Sean Michael Ham, TGB Promotions

MANILA, Philippines -- Filipino boxer Mark "Magnifico" Magsayo plans to return to the ring later this year or in early 2022, hopefully in a world title bout.

The 26-year-old Magsayo established himself as the No. 1 contender for the WBC featherweight championship that is currently held by Gary Russell Jr. after a spectacular knockout of Mexico's Julio Ceja last week.

Fighting in the undercard of the Manny Pacquiao-Yordenis Ugas showdown, Magsayo recovered from a fifth round knockdown to bludgeon Ceja with two right hands in the tenth round.

"Pagkatapos ng round nine, napapansin ko na pagod na siya. Naramdaman ko 'yung suntok niya, hindi na masyadong gaano kalakas tulad ng mga earlier rounds, iba na 'yung lakas," Magsayo told former PBA Commissioner Noli Eala on "Power and Play."

"Tapos dinahan-dahan ko lang 'yung mata niya dito kasi namamaga na. 'Yun ang pinupuntirya ko. Pagtayo ko sa round 10, nakita ko 'yung mata niya, 'di na siya makakita," he added. "Kaya nagpakawala ako ng isang overhand na suntok."

"Tumama naman, ayun nag-groggy, doon ko na binanatan. Nakakita ako ng tiyempo eh."

Magsayo's first right hand had Ceja reeling, and he added another one that finished off the bout as the Mexican crashed to the canvas. It was an impressive performance from the young Filipino, who knocked down Ceja early in the first round but had to rally in the latter part of the match after Ceja took control.

The win kept Magsayo unbeaten with a 23-0 record, and also put him in line for a shot at the WBC featherweight belt -- something he hopes to receive by the end of the year.

"Mga December siguro, lalaban ako, or baka early next year," he said.

The target, of course, is the 33-year-old Russell Jr. who has held the WBC featherweight title since March 2015.

"Sabi lang sa akin ni Sir Sean (MP Promotions president Sean Gibbons), 'pag nanalo sa laban, baka sa next fight, world title shot na," said Magsayo.

"Kung hindi aakyat si Gary Russell ng 130 (super featherweight), baka kami maglaban kasi ako na po 'yung mandatory challenger niya," he added. "So, kung 'di siya aakyat, kami maglalaban. Pero kung aakyat siya, baka mag-vacant 'yung WBC."

If the bout against Russell pushes through, it would be the American boxer's first title defense since February 2020, when he decisioned Tugstsogt Nyambayar of Mongolia to make a fifth successful defense of his belt.

