UAAP: Brent Paraiso set to leave Growling Tigers, says report

Brent Paraiso is leaving University of Santo Tomas in the wake of the Growling Tigers' training fiasco in Sorsogon.

The development was reported by The Varsitarian, UST's official school newspaper.

Paraiso was the second player to leave the men's basketball team after CJ Casino was removed from the roster.

Paraiso suited up for UST for just one season, where he averaged 7.2 points 4.0 rebounds and 1.4 assists.

Prior to that, he played for 2 years at De La Salle University also under coach Aldin Ayo.

Paraiso were among UST players who complained about their training conditions in Sorsogon.

"'Yung bigay na food sobrang sakto lang po. Tapos sobrang dami po natitira na ulam sa kanila (pamilya ni Aldin Ayo) pero di binibigay sa amin,” Paraiso alleged in a chat group put together by Cansino.

The Growling Tigers are now under scrutiny over possible violations of the Inter Agency-Task Force protocols against COVID-19.