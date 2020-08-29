NBA: Mavs' Porzingis out for rest of 1st rd with knee injury

From Kristaps Porzingis' instagram page

Dallas big man Kristaps Porzingis will miss the remainder of the Mavericks' NBA first-round playoff series against the Los Angeles Clippers with a right knee injury, the team said Friday.

The Mavs said in a statement that Porzingis has been receiving treatment for a torn meniscus in his right knee and "further treatment options are being explored."

Porzingis was hurt in the opening game of the series, in which they trail 2-3 with game six coming up on Sunday in the NBA's coronavirus quarantine bubble in Orlando, Florida.

Porzingis scored 23 points and pulled down seven rebounds in the Mavericks' game-two victory. But he has missed the last two games.

Lithuania's Porzingis missed more than a season after tearing the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee in February of 2018, in what would turn out to be his final game for the New York Knicks.

The Mavericks acquired him in a trade the following year and re-signed him last year to a five-year, $158 million deal.