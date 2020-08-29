LeBron, NBA remember Chadwick Boseman in tributes fit for a ‘King’

Several big-name NBA players, including Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, mourned the death of actor Chadwick Boseman, who succumbed to colon cancer at the age of 42.



The passing of the "Black Panther" star left many of them in shock.

"Rest In Paradise King 👑! #TheHellWith2020 #FCancer," said James, a 3-time NBA champion and 4-time MVP, said in his Instagram post.

James' teammate, JR Smith, was in disbelief, too.

Bradley Beal of the Washington Wizards was stunned by the news that Boseman battled cancer even while shooting "Black Panther."

"Really made me sad man! Dude made Black Panther while fighting that. Smh you just never know what people are going thru! Give people their flowers while they are here!!!!!" Beal said.

Trae Young of the Atlanta Haws praised Boseman for his easy going personality.

"Just met you for the first time at all star... never stopped having this smile on your face," Young said.

The Indiana Pacers and their all-star guard Victor Oladipo posted messages of condolences following the news.

Oladipo treated Boseman with the Black Panther dunk during the 2018 NBA All-Star dunk contest, with Boseman on the sidelines.

The Pacers tweeted a photo of Oladipo and Boseman during that event.