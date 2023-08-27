Lithuania’s Jonas Valanciunas getting into action at the low-post against Mexico at the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup on Sunday, August 27, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Jonas Valanciunas and Lithuania will have the opportunity to top Group D with a win on Tuesday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

But it will not come easy even if they are riding a two-game winning streak as they are set to face Nikola Vucevic and Montenegro who also post a similar 2-0 record at the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup.

That is why for Valanciunas, they would have to go all-out as they try to impose their length and rebounding prowess just like how they outrebounded Mexico, 47-29, earlier today.

“They’re a good team,” said the New Orleans Pelicans big man who finished with 15 points and 12 rebounds during their win.

“They’re strong inside, they have a good front court and it’s not gonna be easy, but we’re ready and we’ll do our best.”

The former Toronto Raptor also showed nothing but admiration for his fellow NBA veteran in Vucevic as he complimented the game-smarts of the 6-foot-9 Chicago Bulls star.

“He’s a great player. His basketball IQ is really high, he’s a great low-post player. It’s not gonna be easy, but we’re gonna fight back and we’re gonna do what we’re supposed to do,” he said.

But this is where he draws the line as Valanciunas is hoping to go deeper into the tournament and surpass their 9th-place finish during the 2019 edition of the games.

“I do expect good things from us and I expect to go further as we can. The team is still getting to know each other, [but] we’re just getting better and better every game,” he said.

The two NBA bigs and their teams’ faceoff is scheduled on Tuesday, August 29, at 8:30 PM at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

Both teams are already assured of advancing to the World Cup’s next round, but the winner between the two will get the top seed and the much-needed momentum as they face the heavy hitters of Group C in the 2nd round such as Team USA and Greece.

