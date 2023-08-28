Italy coach Gianmarco Pozzeco during their FIBA World Cup game against Angola. FIBA.

MANILA -- Italian coach Gianmarco Pozzeco might actually get what he wished for.

Filipino boxing icon Manny Pacquiao is expected to watch Gilas Pilipinas play against Italy and might pay Pozzeco a visit in the locker room at the Araneta Coliseum on Tuesday.

Pozzeco was looking for Pacquiao at the press conference following their opening day match against Angola last Friday.

"Where's Manny Pacquiao? Why hasn't he come? Is he afraid of me?" he said in jest. "I was a big fan of Manny Pacquiaowhen he fought against [Floyd] Mayweather. I was so sad..."

"Do you know somebody who knows him? My number is 335, tell him to call me. We've got a match in my room."

Pacquiao is known to be a huge basketball fan. Apart from suiting up for the KIA Sorrentos in the PBA, he also founded the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League.

The "Pacman" has also met with Karl-Anthony Towns of the Dominican Republic during the World Cup.

For more stories on the FIBA World Cup, click here.