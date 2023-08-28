Football: Torcaso buckles down to work with Filipinas, U17s

New Filipinas head coach Mark Torcaso. Handout/PFF.

MANILA -- New head coach Mark Torcaso is already hard at work with the Philippine women's national football team, less than a week since he was appointed to the post.

Torcaso took charge of the identification camp for the senior team as well as the Girls' Under-17 squad at the Rizal Memorial Stadium in Manila recently.

After getting his first look at some of the country's up-and-coming football players, Torcaso is already feeling optimistic.

"There's so much talent here. There's some unbelievable talent and the more we work through the week, we're hopefully gonna find a few more young players, especially leading into the tournament for the Under-17s," he said.

"Just looking at the players that we've got here, it's clear that there's a lot of technically gifted players here. Let's try and find a few more, and let's try and develop that into being good team players and creating an environment where they're all together as one, and they're working together for each other, but letting those technical abilities shine a little bit," he also said.

Torcaso, 42, was named the new head coach of the Filipinas last week, replacing Alen Stajcic who stepped down upon the conclusion of the team's campaign in the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023.

Torcaso is the reigning A-League Women's Coach of the Year and will continue coaching Western United while also handling the Filipinas.

Joining Torcaso in his coaching staff are Sinisha Cohadzic and former New Zealand international Andrew Durante. Cohadzic will also serve as head coach of the girls’ Under-17 and women’s Under-20 national teams.

