FIBA: Spain pulls away from Brazil for second win

Spain's Willy Hernangomez dunks against Brazil in their FIBA World Cup game at the Indonesia Arena in Jakarta, August 28, 2023. FIBA.

Spain improved to 2-0 in the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 after pulling away for a 96-78 victory over Brazil, Monday evening at the Indonesia Arena in Jakarta.

Brazil kept in step for the first three quarters but gave up 32 points in the final period to the defending champions, who took the top spot in Group G with their triumph.

Four players reached double-digits for Spain, led by Santiago Aldama (15) and Willy Hernangomez (14). The Spaniards converted 52% of their shots, and had 27 assists on their 32 made field goals.

It was shaping up to be a nip-and-tuck game after Leonardo Meindl beat the third quarter buzzer with a triple to bring Brazil within five points, 64-59.

But Spain opened the final period with a 10-1 scoring blast, and Brazil struggled to make headway from there. The lead ballooned to 21 points, 84-63, midway through the final period off two free throws by Alberto Diaz.

Bruno Caboclo had 15 points and 11 rebounds for Brazil, while Yago Santos had 14. But they ran out of steam in the final quarter, and dropped to 1-1 in their group.

For more stories on the FIBA World Cup, click here.



