FIBA: Reaves stars anew as USA dominates Greece

Austin Reaves goes for a slam at the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup on August 28, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News.

MANILA — Team USA continues to roll past their Group C opponents.

Austin Reaves finished with 15 points, six assists, five rebounds, and two steals as the Americans got their second straight win at the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup after they stopped Greece, 109-81, on Monday at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

They were powered by a huge second half that saw their lead grow to as huge as 30 multiple times, including one that came after a Walker Kessler putback slam at the 2:51 mark of the final period.

Leading Hellas was Georgios Papagiannis with 17 markers and three boards.

This win assured the Americans of a spot in the next round of the tournament. Meanwhile, Greece’s next assignment will be a crucial one for the world’s no. 9-ranked team.

The Steve Kerr-led squad is primed to top Group C as they will be facing Jordan on Wednesday at 8:40 PM. On the other hand, Hellas and New Zealand will be looking to go over .500 as the two teams gun for their second win of the tournament at 4:40 PM on the same day.

The pair of games will both be held at the same Pasay Arena.

For more stories on the FIBA World Cup, click here.



