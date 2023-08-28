FIBA: Cape Verde outlasts Venezuela for first win

Cape Verde celebrates after winning its first FIBA World Cup game at Venezuela's expense, August 28, 2023 at the Okinawa Arena in Japan. FIBA.

Cape Verde got the better of Venezuela in a back-and-forth game, 81-75, for their first win in Group F of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023, Monday afternoon at the Okinawa Arena in Japan.

In a game that featured six deadlocks and 10 lead changes, Cape Verde recovered from a shaky second quarter wherein they scored just six points, and turned the tables on Venezuela in the final period.

Still trailing 66-59 after three quarters, Cape Verde out-scored Venezuela 22-9 in the fourth to claim a breakthrough win in their first-ever World Cup appearance.

A Will Tavares layup with just 57 seconds to go gave Cape Verde the lead for good, 77-75. Venezuela missed a chance to regain the advantage when Heissler Guillent and David Cubillan bricked back-to-back three-point attempts.

Tavares went on to ice the game at the free throw line, as Cape Verde improved to 1-1 in Group F while Venezuela dropped to 0-2.

Tavares finished with 20 points, while Betinho Gomes had 22 points on 6-of-11 shooting and Ivan Almeida added 18 points. Edy Tavares grabbed 14 rebounds in the win.

Cubillan had 15 points in 20 minutes for Venezuela.

