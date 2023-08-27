FIBA: Angola's Fernando made to work by Edu, Fajardo

Bruno Fernando (20) and Angola celebrate after scoring against Gilas Pilipinas in their Group A game in the FIBA World Cup, August 27, 2023 at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City. FIBA.

MANILA -- Bruno Fernando and Angola may have gotten the victory against Gilas Pilipinas, but he admitted it was not easy work.

The Atlanta Hawks star said he needed to fight it out against two big Filipino players before he could put up the numbers needed for Angola.

"Great game, they gave us a good fight," he said after his team's 80-70 win against Gilas on Sunday at the Araneta Coliseum.

Fernando bled for 14 points against AJ Edu and June Mar Fajardo, as he shot 6-of-11 from the field.

"I keep saying (Edu) made it tough for me," said the the 6-foot-10 center. "Great fight a lot of credit to him and other guy (Fajardo), great players."

"The coach knows how to utilize them, but we just try to come out and be aggressive and come up with the win."

It was Angola's first victory in the tournament, while the nationals fell to its second straight loss.

