MANILA -- What does Gilas Pilipinas need to match up against a basketball powerhouse like Italy?

First, the Filipinos will need the right mindset especially after absorbing two heartbreaking losses in the hands of Dominican Republic and Angola.

"We need to have the right mindset," said Gilas Pilipinas team captain Japeth Aguilar on the eve of their game against Italy. "We know it's tough, but I think it's doable naman."

Speaking after their practice at the PhilSports Arena on Monday night, Aguilar also said that Gilas will have to avoid making the same mistakes that they did against Angola last Sunday, when they squandered an early double-digit lead and absorbed an 80-70 loss instead.

"We need to start strong and finish strong. We had some moments (last time) pero 'yun nga hindi namin masustain," he said.

Kai Sotto, for his part, said they have to watch out for Italy's guards, who are both tall and fast.

"Ang mga shooting guards, small forwards nila are pretty tall. Ang focus namin defensively how to stop and limit their wings," he said.

"It will take a team effort to do that."

June Mar Fajardo, on the other hand, said they need to relax and enjoy the game more to ease off the pressure during the heat of the match.

"Kasi yung previous game nga nararamdaman namin 'yung pressure, 'di na namin masyadong nae-enjoy," he said.

"So dapat i-enjoy ang game, have fun para makuha ang panalo."Gilas will square off against the Italians on Tuesday at the Araneta Coliseum, needing to win by at least 13 points to stay in the hunt for a place in the second round. They must also hope that the Dominican Republic beats Angola in the earlier Group A game.

