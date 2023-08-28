Philippines and Angola go head to head during the 2023 FIBA World Cup group stage held at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City on August 27, 2023. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- Despite another heartbreaking defeat on Sunday, coach Chot Reyes said Gilas Pilipinas remains in the fight for an automatic Olympic berth.

“We just need to focus on the next game. The objective is to get to the Olympics, so no matter how flickering that hope is, that hope is still alive," said Reyes following their 80-70 loss in the hands of Angola on Sunday.

Making the situation more complicated for Gilas was Japan's massive 98-88 victory over Finland that same night.

Gilas is bidding to become the best-placed Asian team in the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup.

"We still have to keep our heads up and find a way to play our best in the next game,” said Reyes after their loss pushed the Filipinos to the end of

Group A standings.

Even if they win against No. 10 Italy on Wednesday, the Filipinos are counting on Dominican Republic beating Angola on Tuesday. Only then can they revive thoughts of advancing to the second round.

As for their Olympic bid, Gilas also hopes that the Akatsuki Five drops its remaining Group Phase game against world No. 3 Australia and that no other Asian team picks up a first win.

“It is [still alive]. We hope Japan loses its last game and we win our last game then it’s all tied. I don’t know how they are going to break that tie, but in the end, it’s going to be dependent, I think, on the other

games,” said Reyes.

“It’s not going to be in our hands. The only thing that’s within our control right now is the next game. We can’t worry about the other things going on.”

For more stories on the FIBA World Cup, click here.

RELATED VIDEO