PBA: TNT outguns SMB in Game 4 to tie Finals

TNT guard Jayson Castro in action against San Miguel in Game 4 of the 2022 PBA Philippine Cup Finals. PBA Images.

MANILA (UPDATED) - The PBA Philippine Cup Finals are tied at two games apiece after the TNT Tropang GIGA cruised to a 100-87 victory against San Miguel Beer in Game 4.

In front of 10,569 fans at the Araneta Coliseum on Sunday night, the Tropang GIGA weathered a furious start to the third quarter by the Beermen, with Jayson Castro restoring order for TNT.

They also survived yet another monster performance from June Mar Fajardo, who put up 20 points and 19 rebounds on the night that he was crowned Best Player of the Conference for the ninth time in his career.

But his efforts were matched by Castro, who converted 10 of his 13 field goals en route to 26 points and six assists. Roger Pogoy had 21 points, and Mikey Williams (15) and Kelly Williams (14) both reached double-digits as well. As a team, TNT committed just three turnovers -- the fewest ever in a PBA game.

"We're quite happy with the way the players responded and took care of the ball. That's not just on one person, but everybody across the board," said TNT assistant coach Sandy Arespacochaga, who spoke to the media afterwards as head coach Chot Reyes rushed to join Gilas Pilipinas practice.

"Everybody stepped up in that regard. On defense, we felt everybody stepped up. Kelly has the biggest load against June Mar every game but a lot of players helped in that regard, pressuring the guards and offering help when needed," he added. "So team effort on both ends of the floor."

The victory was a fitting welcome for Reyes, who returned to the TNT sideline after missing Games 2 and 3 to fulfill his duties with the national team.

TNT rode a hot start by Williams to take a 43-36 lead at the half, but San Miguel came out firing after the break. A 16-8 run propelled the Beermen to the lead, 52-51, with Fajardo capping the run with the go-ahead bucket.

TNT, however, was ready to respond. After Simon Enciso's layup made it 54-53 for SMB, the Tropang GIGA scored seven unanswered points to take a 60-54 lead, with Castro carving up San Miguel's interior defense for back-to-back layups.

A floater by Roger Pogoy gave the Tropang GIGA a 72-63 lead after three periods, and he opened the fourth with two free throws off a Marcio Lassiter foul to push their advantage back to double-digits, 74-63.

It would be all TNT from there, with Castro continuing to push the pace for the Tropang GIGA. Their lead grew to 18 points, 96-78, off a three-pointer by Kelly Williams with just under four minutes to play.

San Miguel had a chance to make a rally with under three minutes left when they forced Castro into TNT's third turnover of the game, only for Enciso to commit a bad pass on the other end.

While TNT took care of the ball, San Miguel was not quite as careful: the Beermen committed 15 turnovers that the Tropang GIGA translated into 15 points. They also had a 41-22 advantage in bench scoring, with the SMB reserves failing to make much of an impact.

Marcio Lassiter had 14 points, but CJ Perez was limited to 13 points on 4-of-11 shooting after averaging 18.3 points per game in the previous three games of the series.

The pivotal Game 5 of the series is on Wednesday, still at the Big Dome.

The Scores:

TNT 100 – Castro 26, Pogoy 21, M.Williams 15, K.Williams 14, Erram 8, Khobuntin 7, Montalbo 3, Rosario 2, Marcelo 2, Ganuelas-Rosser 2, Reyes 0, Alejandro 0

SAN MIGUEL 87 – Fajardo 20, Enciso 15, Lassiter 14, Perez 13, Tautuaa 13, Cruz 6, Brondial 3, Ross 2, Manuel 1, Herndon 0, Pessumal 0

QUARTERS: 18-9, 43-36, 72-63, 100-87