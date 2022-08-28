'No need to celebrate' for NU after FilOil title, says Napa

NU coach Jeff Napa. File photo. UAAP Media.



MANILA, Philippines -- National University coach Jeff Napa is pleased with the progress being made by the Bulldogs, as evidenced by their unbeaten run in the 2022 FilOil EcoOil Preseason Cup.

The Bulldogs won all 11 of their games in the famed preseason tilt, capped by a 56-46 triumph over fellow UAAP squad Far Eastern University in the gold medal match on Saturday.

"Siyempre, we're happy. Us coaches, we're happy kasi 'yung development nila and 'yung maturity, andoon," Napa said after the game.

But while he acknowledges the progress made by his team, Napa is also quick to stress that they cannot be too happy despite their triumphant campaign in the FilOil.

"There's no need to celebrate, kasi this is just an ordinary game," the coach said. "Our main target will come in a month, almost one month na lang. 'Yun ang main target namin talaga."

"That's why we entered this tournament -- for preparation talaga for our upcoming UAAP campaign," he added.

Leading the way for Napa's squad was veteran guard John Lloyd Clemente, who earned MVP honors after putting up 13.3 points, 4.1 rebounds, 1.9 assists, and 1.0 steals a game. Their new foreign student-athlete, Omar John, also showed plenty of promise.

Their strong showing in the preseason is a massive boost of confidence for the Bulldogs, especially after they lost the pair of Reyland Torres and Janjan Felicilda to the University of the Philippines in July. They also completed the sweep even without new recruit Kean Baclaan, who took his act from University of Santo Tomas to NU.

Still, Napa said there are plenty of areas of concern for the Bulldogs.

"Andoon pa rin kami sa learning. Ang dami pa rin naming negative so 'yung correction pa rin namin," he said. "Good thing, 'yung mga negatives, willing naman sila to accept kung ano 'yung mga mistakes na 'yun. They are willing to correct 'yung mga mistakes."

He also downplayed their chances in the upcoming UAAP Season 85 men's basketball tournament, even as their FilOil triumph established them as contenders.

"First things first, hindi ko masasabing contender kami," he said. "Andiyan 'yung defending champion UP, Ateneo, La Salle."

"[But] big boost ng confidence for us na nakuha 'tong FilOil na 'to. At least, 'yung learning process nga ng mga bata, 'yun ang nage-gain namin dito sa preseason camp na 'to," he added. "At least coming to our season, they are more prepared talaga na alam nila kung ano 'yung papasukin naming giyera."

The Bulldogs will have a two-day break before returning to work on Tuesday.