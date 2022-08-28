Echo PH celebrate after winning their match against Blacklist International. Blacklist slide to their first set of back-to-back losses with the V33wise tandem in their playing roster. Courtesy: MPL Philippines

MANILA - Echo Philippines head coach Archie “Tictac” Reyes says the win over Blacklist International was a morale boost for his wards.

"'[After ng win] 'yung morale ng [mga] bata is napakataas so ito ay makakatulong sa mga susunod na laban namin," Tictac told reporters in a post-match press conference.

Echo's win came at the expense of handing Blacklist their first back-to-back losses with dynamic duo Johnmar "OhMyV33nus" Villaluna and Danerie James "Wise" Del Rosario in the lineup.

Assistant coach Robert “Trebor” Sanchez believes they were able to revolve their decisions around Wise's drafts, which included triple Balmond picks in the three-game match.

"Nag-iikot lang siya sa tank na heroes so nabasa namin siya sa laban na yon," Trebor said.

Echo EXP-laner Sanford "Sanford" Vinuya said having a two-team system helped them practice against the Codebreakers.

"'Yung team [B] parang ginagawa nila yung strat ng Blacklist para sanay po kami once na makalaban namin sila," Sanford shared.

Echo will face reigning MPL Philippines champs RSG Philippines next.