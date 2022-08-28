MPL Philippines

MANILA - Blacklist International on Sunday suffered their second straight loss after a reverse-sweep by Echo Philippines in the MPL Season 10 showdown at the ICITE Auditorium in Quezon City.

The back-to-back losses are a first for Blacklist's roster when Johnmar "OhMyV33nus" Villaluna and Danerie James "Wise" Del Rosario are included in the team.

After losing to rookie-laden Onic Philippines in a sweep last Friday the reigning world champs absorbed another against Echo Philippines.

Game 1 saw Echo slowly come back with Tristan "Yawi" Cabrera picking off Blacklist's players midway through, and Benedict "Bennyqt" Gonzales connecting through that with a "Crossbow of Tang" to disrupt Blacklist.

But Blacklist's synergy, paired with their signature ultimate bonding experience (UBE) strategy reigned in the 16-minute matchup.

Salic "Hadji" Imam, who played a vital role in Blacklist's backline damage earned the MVP nod in Game 1 with his Xavier. OhMyV33nus supplied 17 assists with her Diggie (2/4/17).

Echo adjusted their composition in Game 2, picking up Rafaela for Yawi and banning Kiel "Oheb" Soriano's Irithel, and it paid off as it kept the Codebreakers to 5 kills and allowed Echo full control of the map less than 10 minutes into the match for the equalizer.

Yawi secured the MVP plum with his Rafaela making 13 assists, on top drawing 2 deaths.

Alston "Sanji" Pabico and Yawi connected to disrupt Blacklist in teamfights, the turning point coming in the 15th-minute mark when Echo took the lord.

From there, they never looked back and took the monumental win.

RSG continue redemption arc with sweep of Nexplay EVOS

Meanwhile, RSG Philippines seem to be picking up from a shaky start to the season after cruising through Nexplay EVOS in an earlier match, 2-0.

The Kingslayers managed to snowball the game after ballooning their gold lead, and carried that momentum in Game 2.

RSG Philippines will end this week at 5th place, tied with Echo Philippines for 8 points and well-poised for a spot in the playoffs, as the league approaches its halfway point.

Nexplay will crash to the danger zone, at 6th place with 5 points, tied with Bren Esports.