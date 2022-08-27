Courtesy: MPL Philippines

MANILA - Echo Philippines on Saturday shut TNC Pro Team's chances of taking their first win in MPL Season 10 after coming away with a 2-1 victory in their clash held at the ICITE Auditorium in Quezon City.

TNC Pro Team on Saturday were finally able to earn their first win in MPL Season 10 after sweeping Echo Philippines, sending the Orcas to their second straight loss after their clash held at the ICITE Auditorium in Quezon City.

Falling behind against TNC in Game 1, it looked like Echo were already able to find the light at the end of the tunnel after taking out the lord.

But Mark "Kramm" Rustana stealthily snuck towards the opponent's base with his Paquito to get one on the board and pull the rug from under the Orcas.

Kramm got MVP honors for his backdoor play behind a 2/3/6 kill-death-assist record.

With Daniel "Sdzyz" Chu taking the lord under the noses of Echo, they were able to slowly gain momentum from the 17th minute. As Sdzyz took another lord, TNC further pushed themselves towards Echo's side of the map to level the playing ground.

But Echo managed to pick off two TNC players to get their breathing space

and force the decider.

Echo closed things out in Game 3 with a dominating decider match to send TNC to their 6th straight loss, despite the game win.