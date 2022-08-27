Home  >  Sports

LOOK: Pacquiao earns master's degree from Philippine Christian University

Posted at Aug 28 2022 12:55 AM

Former Senator Manny Pacquiao received his Master's Degree from the Philippine Christian University (PCU) on Saturday. 

Pacquiao took up post-graduate studies in Management, Major in Public Administration. 

Accompanied by wife Jinkee, he attended the commencement exercises at the Philippine International Convention Center (PICC).

The 8-division former world boxing champion graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science (Major in Local Government Administration) from the University of Makati back in 2019.

