Former Senator Manny Pacquiao received his Master's Degree from the Philippine Christian University (PCU) on Saturday.

Pacquiao took up post-graduate studies in Management, Major in Public Administration.

Accompanied by wife Jinkee, he attended the commencement exercises at the Philippine International Convention Center (PICC).

The 8-division former world boxing champion graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science (Major in Local Government Administration) from the University of Makati back in 2019.