Philippine point guard Jared Bahay attempts a layup against Iran in the FIBA Under-18 Asian Championship. FIBA.basketball

The Gilas Pilipinas Youth couldn't sustain a good start and succumbed to Iran, 89-72, in the FIBA Under-18 Asian Championship on Sunday afternoon at the Azadi Basketball Hall in Tehran.

The young Filipinos trailed by just one point, 18-17, after the opening frame but Iran broke the game open in the second.

The host team out-scored the Philippines, 25-13, in the pivotal second period to take control of the contest.

With the loss, Gilas Youth settled for sixth place in the continental tournament, while the host nation finished fifth.

Gilas Youth had beaten Chinese Taipei, 72-67, in the classification phase to set up the showdown with Iran.

Big man Mason Amos led the Filipinos with 22 points, shooting 8-of-18 from the field. Earl Jared Abadam had 18 points. Jared Bahay had eight assists, but made just two of 11 shots for four points.

Five players scored in double-digits for Iran, led by Matyar Ahmadpour and Mohammad Amini with 19 points each.

Iran led by as much as 27 points, 66-39, with under three minutes to go in the third quarter off two free throws by Mohammadbasir Momeni.

Gilas Youth tried to make a comeback in the fourth frame and cut the deficit to 17 points, 77-60, after an Amos layup. It was too little, too late, however, and Iran cruised to the big win.

The Philippines had swept Group C, 3-0, but fell victim to a hot-shooting Lebanon squad in the quarterfinals to miss out on a slot in the 2023 FIBA Under-19 World Cup.

The Scores:

IRAN 89 -- Ahmadpour 19, Amini 19, Jafari 17, Manesh 12, Khosravi 10, Asgari Nia 7, Momeni 5, Soltani 0, Seraji Josheaghni 0.

PHILIPPINES 72 -- Amos 22, Abadam 18, Gamber 9, Gagate 8, Nacua 5, Coronel 4, Bahay 4, Demisana 2, Porter 0, Andres 0.

Quarters: 18-17, 43-30, 66-46, 89-72.