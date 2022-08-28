Chieh En Hou of Chinese Taipei and Heinz Aslan Carbonilla of the Philippines with their J5 Singapore runners-up trophies. Photo courtesy of the Philippine Tennis Academy on Facebook.

MANILA – Heinz Aslan Carbonilla of the Philippines and Chieh En Hou of Chinese Taipei ended their J5 Singapore campaign as runners-up after losing to No. 4 seeds Quang Vinh Nguyen and Vinhhien Truong of Vietnam, 3-6, 3-6, in the final on Saturday.

It was the first final on the International Tennis Federation (ITF) World Tennis Tour Juniors for 16-year-old Carbonilla, whose best doubles result was a quarterfinals finish with compatriot Marc Andrei Jarata, 17, at the J5 Nonthaburi in Thailand last week.

At the J5 Singapore ITF Junior Championships 2022 held at the Kallang Tennis Center, Carbonilla and Hou received a walkover in the first round from No. 1 seeds Michael Dylan Jimenez of Singapore and Jacob Kailiang Shen of Hong Kong.

They eliminated the Vietnamese duo of Minh Tuan Dinh and Minh Phat Nguyen in the quarterfinals, 6-1, 7-5, and upset No. 3 seeds Bill Chan of Singapore and Brendan Loh of Australia in the semifinals, 6-3, 6-4.

In the singles tournament, Carbonilla posted three straight-sets wins as the No. 4 seed in the qualifying draw.

He got past the main draw opening round after No. 7 seed Ke Hau Hung of Chinese Taipei retired, 3-6, 7-6, 5-0, ret., then fell short in the second round against Truong, 3-6, 2-6.

Filipino Joewyn Rey Pascua, the 2022 J5 Tay Ninh City champion, also competed in Singapore as the No. 6 seed in the singles main draw.

The 16-year-old ousted Chun Tang of Chinese Taipei in the first round, 6-3, 6-2, and qualifier Minh Phat Nguyen of Vietnam in the second round, 7-6(7), 6-4.

He overcame No. 1 seed Jimenez in the quarterfinals, 7-5, 3-6, 7-5, before losing to Minghui Zhang of China, 6-7(1), 1-6, in the semifinals.

In the doubles draw, Pascua and Dai Khanh Nguyen of Vietnam withdrew from their first-round match.

Axl Lajon Gonzaga, 17, was the third Filipino player in the J5 Singapore tournament.

He was the No. 1 seed in the qualifying draw, where he lost to home bet Gareth Ong, 6-4, 5-7, 7-10, in the first round.

At the J5 Nonthaburi this month, Pascua and Gonzaga were doubles finalists in the tournament’s first leg and quarterfinalists in last week’s second leg.

In May, they won back-to-back doubles titles at the J5 Yogyakarta in Indonesia.

Carbonilla, Pascua, and Gonzaga are set to participate in the J4 Singapore event from August 29 to September 3 as they are on the acceptance list as of August 28.

The venue remains to be the Kallang Tennis Center, which has outdoor hard courts.

RELATED VIDEO: