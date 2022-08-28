BPC coronation is bittersweet for SMB's Fajardo

San Miguel's June Mar Fajardo (15) attempts a layup against TNT's Poy Erram in Game 4 of the 2022 PBA Philippine Cup Finals. PBA Images.

MANILA, Philippines -- June Mar Fajardo was grateful to have won another Best Player of the Conference trophy on Sunday night, but his moment was overshadowed by a disappointing loss to TNT Tropang GIGA.

Fajardo and the San Miguel Beermen absorbed a 100-87 setback in Game 4 of the 2022 PBA Philippine Cup Finals, as they missed out on an opportunity to take a commanding 3-1 lead.

Instead, the best-of-seven series is now tied at two games apiece, and TNT has plenty of momentum heading into Wednesday's pivotal Game 5.

"Nakakalungkot, kasi talo kami. Kailangan namin mag-bounce back," said a subdued Fajardo after the game.

The big man lived up to his billing as the BPC, tallying 20 points and 19 rebounds -- falling one rebound short of becoming the first local to put up a 20-20 in back-to-back games in the history of the league. Fajardo had 27 points and 27 rebounds in Game 3, a 108-100 overtime win for SMB.

After the game, Fajardo took time to express his gratitude to those who helped him win the BPC. It's the culmination of a year-long recovery for the San Miguel center, who fractured his shin in February 2020 and thus missed the entire season.

A year and a half later, he has once again established himself as the most dominant force in the PBA.

"Thankful ako kay God, sa mga teammates ko, sa managements, sa lahat ng mga tumulong sa akin," said Fajardo, who commended his doctors and trainers for helping him manage his injury.

"Thankful ako sa kanila, sa lahat ng mga nagtitiwala sa akin. Pero hindi yun yung goal ko, hindi 'yun 'yung goal ko para sa team," he said of the individual award. "Ang goal ko ay yung championship."

It's the ninth time in his career that Fajardo has won the BPC, and seventh in the All-Filipino Conference. Afterward, however, all Fajardo could focus on was the defeat to the Tropang GIGA.

The Beermen had trailed by 18 points in the first half but made a quick rally to open the third frame, and briefly took the lead. However, they had no answer for TNT's Jayson Castro who repeatedly carved up the San Miguel defense with his penetration, and the Tropang GIGA again took control of the contest.

"Natalo kami," said Fajardo. "Kailangan namin mag-regroup."

Fajardo stressed that it was no surprise to them that TNT came out strong in Game 4 after dropping the past two games of the series. What's crucial now, he says, is their own response.

"Alam naman namin na malakas yung Talk N Text eh. Ganoon talaga. Good thing series to. Na-reduce yung series sa best-of-three. May dalawang araw kami para mag-practice, para mag-regroup, tignan namin kung ano yung pwede naming i-adjust sa game, ano yung mga mali namin," he said. "Kailangan maka-bounce back kami next game."

Game 5 is on Wednesday at the Araneta Coliseum.



