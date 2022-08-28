Carlo Biado in action against Indonesia in SEA Games 9 Ball Pool Double held at the Manila Hotel on December 3, 2019. File photo. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA, Philippines -- Carlo Biado's campaign in the 2022 APF Asian 9-Ball Open came to an end on Saturday, with the Filipino cue artist exiting in the round-of-32.

Biado absorbed a 10-11 setback to Vietnam’s Luong Duc Thien at the Aspire Recreation Centre in Singapore.

Other Filipinos are still in the hunt, however, as James "Dodong Diamond" Aranas, Lauro Bongay, Johann Chua and Anthony Raga booked their spots in the quarterfinals.

Aranas defeated countryman Demosthenes "Plong Plong" Pulpul of Davao City, 11-6, in the Round-of-32 and Duong Quoc Hong of Vietnam, 11-9, in the Round-of-16.

He will play countryman Lauro Bongay in the quarterfinal. Bongay ousted Ibrahim Bin Amin of Malaysia, 11-4, and Lo Ho Sum of Hongkong, 11-8, in the round-of-32 and round-of-16, respectively.

Chua, for his part, defeated Sharik Aslam Sayed of Singapore, 11-2, in the round-of-32 before outlasting fellow Pinoy bet Jeffrey "The Bull" de Luna, 11-8, in the round-of-16. He will play Robbie Capito of Hongkong in the last 8.

Raga powered past Desmond Goh of Singapore, 11-9, and Dang Thanh Kien of Vietnam, 11-4, in order to slug it out with Naoyuki Oi of Japan in the next round.

Kyle Amoroto of Cainta, Rizal, meanwhile, lost to Tat Duy Kien of Vietnam, 6-11, in the Round-of-32.

The Singapore Asian 9-Ball Open is sanctioned by the Asian Pool Federation.

- report from Marlon Bernardino

RELATED VIDEO: