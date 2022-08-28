AVC Cup: Galanza determined to play through pain for PH

Philippines' Jema Galanza (L) spikes the ball during the Asian Volleyball Confederation Cup for Women semi-final match between Australia and Philippines in Pasig, suburban Manila on August 28, 2022. Jam Sta. Rosa, AFP.

MANILA - After gutting it out through five sets in a classification match against Australia, Jema Galanza is determined to keep playing through pain for the Philippines in the AVC Cup for Women.

Galanza was seen limping after the Philippines' four-set loss to Thailand on Saturday night, but the prolific spiker still played in their five-set war against Australia less than 24 hours later.

And Galanza showed few signs of pain, firing 18 points -- 11 of which came in the final two sets as she helped the Filipinas complete a stunning comeback. The Philippines took a 21-25, 25-19, 19-25, 25-18, 15-12 triumph to advance to the fifth-place match.

"Sobrang saya ko," an emotional Galanza told reporters after the match at the Philsports Arena, as she explained why she was in tears in the wake of their triumph.

"Siguro, sa pagod na rin dahil dire-diretso ang laro namin. And then siguro, naisip ko lang 'yung mga taong hindi nagtitiwala sa team namin, pero nagawa namin makapunta dito, kung nasaan kami ngayon," she added.

Galanza admitted that she is not at 100%; her left thigh was heavily taped during the game but that didn't keep the spiker from connecting on 17 of her 51 attempts.

"Siguro, puso na lang talaga 'yung andito, and arcoxia," she said, referring to a medication she took to reduce pain and swelling.

With one game left on their schedule -- a showdown against Chinese Taipei for fifth place on Monday -- Galanza says there is no time for her to dwell on the pain. This is already the Philippines' best run in the AVC Cup for Women, but the team -- composed of players of the Creamline Cool Smashers -- are determined to end it on a historic note.

"Nandito na kami eh," said Galanza. "Bakit pa namin pakakawalan? Ito na siguro 'yung pinakamataas na mapupuntahan ng Philippines ngayong AVC, so ipu-push talaga namin, at ilalaban namin 'yung kung anno ang kaya namin bukas."

