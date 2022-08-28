AVC Cup: China, Japan set up gold medal match

Japan celebrates after scoring against Vietnam in their semifinal match in the AVC Cup for Women. Handout photo.

MANILA - It will be China vs. Japan in the gold medal match of the 2022 AVC Cup for Women after they took care of separate opponents in the semifinals on Sunday night at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City.

China, the defending champion, remained on track for a sixth title after a tough 19-25, 25-20, 25-14, 23-25, 15-10 victory over Thailand.

The Chinese are now unbeaten in six matches in the tournament. Wu Mengjie scored 13 of her 29 points in the second set where the Chinese tied the match at one set apiece while Zhuang Yushan and Zhou Yetong each had 17 points.

"We will just try our best and prepare for tomorrow's match," said China coach Kuang Qi through an interpreter.

Chatchu-on Moksri recorded 21 points, including two blocks, while Pimpichaya Kokram, scoreless in the first two sets, drilled in 12 points for Thailand.

Japan also had to survive a difficult challenge from Vietnam before securing a 25-17, 25-22, 34-36, 25-10 triumph late Sunday night.

After the Vietnamese showed grit in winning the third set, where Tran Thi Thanh Thuy scattered 16 points, the Japanese buckled down to business in the fourth, racing to a 7-0 advantage and never looked back to emerge triumphant in the semifinals.

Japan is eyeing a first ever gold in the AVC Cup.

"We like to have fun and more communication. We have to enjoy every moment in our game against China," said outside hitter Yuki Nishikawa through an interpreter.

Mizuki Tanaka paced Japan with 21 points while Nishikawa had two blocks for a 19-point effort. Hiroyo Yamanaka was a force to reckon in the middle for the Japanese with six blocks to finish with 14 points.

Like China, Japan is also unbeaten in the tournament as they enter the finals with a 5-0 slate.

"China is very strong. So we are focusing on our serve so we can win against China," said Japan coach Akira Koshiya.

Tran Thi Thanh Thuy eventually finished with 29 points, including three blocks and two service aces, while Hoang Thi Kieu Trinh contributed 15 points for the Vietnamese.

The gold medal match is at 7:00 p.m, while Southeast Asian rivals Vietnam and Thailand battle for the bronze at 4:00 p.m.