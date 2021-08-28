Smart, Omega launch grassroots esports league

The league kicked off its inaugural online tournament called “KABPAS: GAME ON!” during Pasig City's Linggo ng Kabataan 2021 festival. Handout

MANILA— To further promote esports in the grassroots, Smart Sports has partnered with Omega Academy to launch the Barangay Grassroots Esports League (BGEL), which aims to allow local government units to introduce esports to their constituents as many still spend their days at home due to pandemic restrictions.

The league kicked off its inaugural online tournament called “KABPAS: GAME ON!” during Pasig City's Linggo ng Kabataan 2021 festival.

"Despite the ongoing pandemic, we at Smart still want the kids to remain active and still be competitive," said Jude Turcuato, PLDT-Smart First Vice President and Head of Sports.

"With all of the kids staying at home, the best way for them to remain active is through esports," he said.

About 28 Mobile Legends: Bang Bang teams are competing in the tournament that has P48,000 as a prize pool. The participating teams were recommended by Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) councils across Pasig City.

Helping facilitate the event is Omega Academy, the program of the popular MPL Philippines team for budding esports athletes.

ML stars Billy "Z4pnu" Alfonso and Joshua “Ch4knu” Mangilog also delivered inspirational messages to the participants.

The league coordinated with the Local Youth Development Office of Pasig City (LYDO) and is supported by the Pasig Youth Development Council with guidance from the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) and the Philippine Esports Organization (PESO).

"We are looking forward to hosting more BGEL events in other localities soon to not just promote esports but also spread the values it has to the farthest reaches of the country."

