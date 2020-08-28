Roach says Pacquiao won't fight this year

MANILA -- Boxing coach Freddie Roach doesn't see his prized pupil Manny Pacquiao climbing the boxing ring this year.

He said that with the way the pandemic has been going on, especially in the Philippines, Pacquiao is more likely to focus on his legislative responsibilities.



“He told me that (the pandemic is) worse there than it is here,” Roach told Boxing Scene.

“He can’t leave the house because he’s a senator, and his kids are all in the house. It’s just a bad time for maybe everybody at this point.”

“He won’t fight this year.”

Besides, Pacquiao has yet to decide who to fight next.

Roach has heard all the names being suggested to Pacquiao, but he remains firm that Mickey Garcia would be perfect for the Filipino's WBA welterweight title defense.

However, this will depend on the pandemic.

"They were talking about Mikey Garcia and I said, ‘Yeah, that’s the perfect fight for Manny.’ But I don’t think we’ll really know until this (pandemic) is over,” said Roach.

The last time Pacquiao fought was when he dominated Keith Thurman for the WBA "Super" welterweight crown last year.

(For more sports coverage, visit the ABS-CBN Sports website).