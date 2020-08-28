PBA: LA Tenorio wants to match Kobe Bryant's basketball longevity

MANILA -- LA Tenorio is a big fan of the late NBA great Kobe Bryant.

So it's no surprise if he tries to emulate the "Mamba Mentality" to duplicate even just one of Bryant's career achievements.

Barangay Ginebra's "Tinyente" said he wants to match Bryant's longevity, looking to duplicate the latter's 20 years of basketball activity.

"I'm on my 15th year, going on 16th. Gusto ko rin habulin 'yung 20 years," Tenorio told the PBA website.

He even echoed a quote by his former boss which further fueled his desire.

"May famous quote si Boss (Fred) Uytengsu, 'Good enough never is,'" said Tenorio. "Kay Kobe, di 'pwede good, let's try for greatness. 'Yung influence niya sa team niya, kung papaano siya mag-work, gusto niya 'yung team ganun din. Let's try for greatness."

Last year, Tenorio built his reputation as the league's next "Iron Man" by surpassing Alvin Patrimonio's record for the most consecutive games played at 597.

Tenorio said he won't forget the time when he played with Bryant when the LA Lakers star visited the Philippines.

"Yung nagpalitan kami ng pawis," recalled Tenorio of his memorable moment with Bryant. "Iba 'yung nakabantayan mo siya."

Bryant was killed in a helicopter crash last January together with his daughter Gianna and 6 others.

(For more sports coverage, visit the ABS-CBN Sports website).