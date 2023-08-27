Montenegro’s Nikola Vucevic against Egypt’s defense at the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup on Sunday, August 27, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Montenegro is on the right path to finally break through the next round of the FIBA World Cup.

The squad won their second straight game, their first time to win twice since qualifying for the tournament, and it puts them now in prime position to book a slot in the Final 16 of the tournament.

Still, team star Nikola Vucevic is not taking his foot off the gas as they are set to face his fellow NBA big Jonas Valanciunas and the whole Lithuanian squad.

“They’re still a very good team although they are missing some key players,” he said after their win against Egypt on Sunday.

“Jonas [Valanciunas], whom I know very well, we have battled a lot of times in the national team and especially the NBA.”

The Chicago Bulls star understands the pedigree of the world’s ranked no. 8 team, which is why Vucevic deemed it as a good litmus test for their squad.

“They’re a very good team, very experienced, very physical. It's going to be a very tough matchup for us, but it’s a good matchup to see where we are,” the 6-foot-9 center said

“Both teams are playing for a spot in the group stage, so we have to prepare very well, play much better than we played in the first two games, and hopefully also get a win, but it will be very tough.”

The 12-year NBA veteran then went on to give some praise for the New Orleans Pelicans center as he hailed Valanciunas as one of the best big men that he has ever gone up against.

“Definitely among the best that I've played against. I wouldn't put a number on it, but he’s definitely one of the toughest matchups I’ve had. He’s a very physical guy, also with a very good skill set and very smart,” he bared.

“We’ve had some good battles over the years and got to know each other off the court as well, so it will be a very fun battle. I’m looking forward to it.”

The two teams will be staging their faceoff on Tuesday, August 29, at 8:30 PM at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

Depending on the result of Lithuania’s match against Mexico, the outcome of their game against Montenegro may determine who will be the top seed of Group D. Both teams are also poised to be the squads who will move on to the next round.

