V-League: Ateneo, La Salle extend win streaks

The Ateneo Blue Eagles. PVL Media.

MANILA -- Ateneo de Manila University squandered a 2-0 set lead but managed to avoid a meltdown against Far Eastern University in the 2023 V-League Men's Collegiate Challenge, Sunday at the Paco Arena in Manila.

The Blue Eagles hacked out a 25-22, 25-23, 18-25, 23-25, 15-13 -- their third straight win of the tournament.

Tied at six in the deciding set, the Blue Eagles pounced on the Tamaraws' poor service reception and scored four unanswered points to deny FEU's comeback bid.

"Nagkaroon sila ng confidence na mag-serve nang malakas kasi nakikita nila na 'yung kalaban medyo naging erratic na rin 'yung receives nila. Nung nakita nila 'yon, nag-capitalize sila," said Ateneo head coach Timothy Sto. Tomas.

Salarzon found his mark in the clutch as he fired four of his 22 points, but it was Ken Batas who proved solid throughout, finishing with 21 markers, including those which stifled FEU's momentum.

Dryx Saavedra matched Batas’ 21-point output, all coming from attacks while Andrei Delicana added nine markers off the bench for the Tams, who fell to 1-2.

Meanwhile, La Salle turned it around in the fourth set and went on to repulse San Beda U, 25-15, 25-22, 16-25, 25-21, and secure a bounce-back second win in the other men’s encounter.

The Green Spikers battled back from 9-13 down in the fourth set as coach Jose Roque opted to field in new recruit Yong Mendoza in place of former captain Vince Maglinao as they closed out the set and the match on a 16-8 tear with Mendoza drilling in the game-winning kill.

“Sabi ko sa kanila, it’s more on sino ba yung dapat ma-pressure? Tayo ba o sila? It’s also more on what we should do, which is how we play,” added the former Red Spikers mentor.

Gene Poquita also kept the Green Spikers’ hitters busy with his superb playmaking chores, coming through with 15 excellent sets and finishing with two points.

Skipper JM Ronquillo and Noel Kampton scored 19 and 15 points, respectively, for La Salle, which tied Perpetual Help, UST and National U at 2-1.

Mendoza’s Sta. Rosa teammates Andrei Bakil and Kevin Montemayor pumped in 15 and 11 points, respectively, for San Beda, which dropped to 0-3 in a tie with Emilio Aguinaldo College.

