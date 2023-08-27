Today was for us, says Dominican Republic coach after upsetting Italy

Karl-Anthony Towns of the Dominican Republic in action against Italy in the FIBA World Cup. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News.

MANILA -- Italy is ranked 13 places higher than the Dominican Republic, but that did not matter for Karl-Anthony Towns and Andres Feliz as they steered their teams to an 87-82 upset on Sunday night.

The Dominicans groped for form in the first quarter but they began to outpace the Italians in the second period before going all out in the third canto.

"We had to do what we had to do to get the win. We’re glad we pulled it off," said Towns who knocked down four treys to finish with 24 points.

"I know we can do it if we put our minds into it. We just to to put the worj in tonight, I think you saw it in the first half it didn’t work all for us offensively, but we found a way in the second half."

Dominican Republic is No. 23rd in the world, but was able to punch above their weight thanks to its shooters. Feliz was the most productive of all their gunners with seven treys that night.

But the 26-year-old shooting guard said they could not have done it without their defense.

"We did not start the way we wanted, but this is a basketball game. We couldn't let down so we locked down on defense and won the game," said Feliz.



Another thing that troubled the Italians was the ejection of their head coach Gianmarco Pozzecco with 2:20 minutes left in the first half. He was called for third technical, forcing deputy Edoardo Casalone to take over.

Despite trailing by double digits, the Italians conspired a run late in the fourth to pull to within five points.

But the Dominicans' defense held up to the delight of coach Nestor Garcia.

"Today, it worked for us. Today was for us. We had to believe it. We needed to believe we could beat these teams. And we believe that God is with us," said Garcia.

With the win, Dominican Republic improved to 2-0 in Group A, putting them on the cusp of advancing to the next round of the tournament.

