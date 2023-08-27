USA and New Zealand battle under Group C during the group stage of the 2023 FIBA World Cup in Pasay City on August 26, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- Head coach Steve Kerr believes that the United States men's basketball team will eventually become more comfortable playing under FIBA rules and the international style of play.

This, after Team USA had an uncharacteristic start to its FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 opener on Saturday against the veteran-laden New Zealand side before scoring a 99-72 victory.

"Each game is a great experience for us just to get more accustomed to the FIBA game and the rules," Kerr remarked.

"Very different game. The rules are different. The interpretation of the rules are different. The physicality, then of course it's eight minutes shorter. There's a lot of different aspects to FIBA, that was part of the focus for the first two weeks of practice," he explained.

Although the win looked dominant on paper, the United States looked disorganized from the get-go and allowed the Tall Blacks to take a 14-4 lead in the first five minutes.

"Obviously not the start we wanted. We'll go back and watch film and learn from the game," Reaves said.

"This was sort of a typical first game, whether it's the FIBA or NCAA Tournament, that you get the first game jitters ... New Zealand came out and hit us in the mouth," Kerr added.

The flat start was nowhere near the United States' form when it swept a five-game exhibition series prior to flying to Manila for the World Cup in its bid to reclaim the gold medal.

Fortunately, Paolo Banchero (21 points), Anthony Edwards (14), and crowd favorite Austin Reaves (12) went to work for the next three quarters for a 99-72 win.

"Each game we play, we kind of get a feeling for the differences in the game and what we're gonna have to do to be successful," Kerr said.

"We're still learning those differences and we'll still learn each game, we'll get a better feel for everything."

Kerr also shared that having New Zealand give them a reality check was a needed experience to make sure they stay on the right track.

"Really good game for us to experience. New Zealand was great; they came out and were very physical right away. They took it to us," the nine-time NBA champion player and coach said.

"We need to feel that because that's how these games are gonna be like."

In the end, the Golden State Warriors head coach commended his troops for responding with composure and maturity.

Easily one of the younger squads in the tournament with five players born in 2000 or later, Kerr expressed how glad he is to coach a "proven" group.

"I love watching these guys grow. It's not like they're untested," Kerr said. "We've got some young guys but we've got guys who can play and have proven it in the NBA, in the NBA playoffs."

"They're fearless. I love watching them play. It's been an absolute joy to coach them because of their eagerness to play together, and to be selfless, and to compete."

The red, white, and blue will face fellow 1-0 squad Greece next in Group C on Monday, looking to open the game stronger to send out a statement to the rest of the opposition.

"Our intensity and our physicality after that first five minutes was much better but like I said, we'll go learn from this and move forward to Greece," Reaves said.

