Team USA stars hail 'great environment' of World Cup

The players of Team USA have been treated like rock stars ever since they arrived in Manila for the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023, and they got to showcase their talent in front of fans on Saturday night for the first time.

The Americans needed to overcome a flat start but still came away with a comfortable 99-72 rout of New Zealand at the Mall of Asia Arena, where they were cheered on by the partisan crowd.

"It feels awesome, the energy is crazy. From the hotel lobby to the arena, this is an awesome arena, too. Great environment for sure," said the reigning NBA Rookie of the Year, Paolo Banchero of the Orlando Magic, after the game.

Austin Reaves of the Los Angeles Lakers got some of the biggest cheers, which he greatly appreciated.

"I kind of have seen it coming. I was talking to [LA assistant coach] Phil Handy and he was telling me that they love the Lakers out here," said Reaves.

