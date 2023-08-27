FIBA: Schroder, Germany stun Australia for 2nd win

Dennis Schroder of Germany celebrates after hitting a 3-point shot against Australia in the FIBA World Cup. FIBA.

Dennis Schroder led the way anew as Germany pulled off an 85-82 win over Australia in Group E of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023, Sunday evening at the Okinawa Arena in Japan.

Schroder fired 30 points on 10-of-19 shooting on top of eight assists and four steals as Germany improved to 2-0 in their group and moved on the cusp of the next round.

He sparked a 10-0 run to open the fourth quarter that turned a 66-62 deficit into a 72-66 lead for Germany, and later assisted on a Maodo Lo triple that kept them ahead, 79-75, with 2:40 left.

But Patty Mills and Josh Giddey conspired to tie the game at 79 with 2:05 to go, setting the stage for a tight finish. Fittingly for Germany it was Schroder who gave them back the lead, darting in for a layup that made it 83-81 with just 46 seconds left.

Oklahoma City's Giddey had the chance to tie the game after drawing a foul from Daniel Theis, but he missed the second of two free throws. A Schroder turnover left the door open for the Boomers, but Mills also committed a turnover on a drive and Germany regained possession with 4.7 seconds to play.

A quick layup by Lo pegged the final score, and Giddey's heave from center court was well off the mark though the Australian guard complained that he had been fouled on the attempt.

Officials did not make the call, however, and Germany escaped with the slim win.

Lo added 20 points for Germany, which shot 51% from the field.

Mills had 21 points, six assists and five rebounds while Giddey put up 17 points for Australia.

