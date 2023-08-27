FIBA: Montenegro topples Egypt, moves to 2-0 in Group D

Montenegro’s Nikola Vucevic rejects Egypt’s Assem Marei at the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup on Sunday, August 27, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA (UPDATED) — Montenegro cruised past Egypt, 89-74, to get their second win at the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup headed by Nikola Vucevic’s 16 points and seven rebounds on 7-of-10 shooting from the field.

Nikola Ivanovic also poured in 15 points and a pair of boards during the game that was held on Sunday at the Mall of Asia Arena, and this win got them their second victory in as many games in Group D.

Egypt shot 42% from the field and also converted two more three-pointers than their counterparts, 8-6, but Montenegro's 30-17 advantage in points from turnovers was enough and even allowed them to build a lead of 19 points during the third canto.

Leading Egypt was Ehab Amin with 26 points and three rebounds, but his huge performance went for naught as their efforts to come back proved to be too late. This loss brought them down to 0-2 in the same group.

Also contributing for Egypt was Anas Mahmoud and Patrick Gardner who scored 13 markers each

Vucevic will be locking horns with his fellow NBA veteran Jonas Valanciunas as their teams will be facing on Tuesday, August 29, at 8:30 PM, still at the MOA Arena. Egypt, meanwhile, will try to break into the win column when they face Mexico on the same date and venue at 4:45 PM.

